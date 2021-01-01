A-D Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Cloud CreamAuto-Delivery

Drench your skin with a liquid cloud of moisture. Peter Thomas Roth's Hyaluronic Cloud Cream is 30% hyaluronic acid and contains ceramides, pentavitin, prohyal+, elderberry fruit extract, sodium PCA, hydrolyzed silk, and vitamins E and C. And with this Auto-Delivery plan, it's easy to maintain your supply with a new shipment arriving approximately every 60 days for two years.



Hyaluronic acid is a potent hydrator that draws in water. Dry, fine lines and wrinkles appear reduced, leaving a silky, hydrated, and more youthful-looking complexion. The formula is alcohol-free and fragrance-free.



How do I use it: Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream may be applied twice daily to the face and neck with continued use. For optimal results, layer over Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Serum (not included). For external use only.



From Peter Thomas Roth.