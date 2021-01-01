A-D IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Primer Auto-Delivery

IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Primer+ is your makeup-gripping base that helps to hydrate your skin all in one! As your primer that puts your skin care first, Your Skin But Better Primer+ helps to hydrate your skin. Formulated with skin-loving ingredients, including glycerin, bark extract, and ginger root extract, it helps your skin look and feel smoother, which means that your makeup will look and feel smoother when you wear. How do I use it: You can wear the primer alone or over your favorite skin care. Start with a dime-size amount and smooth onto your skin starting in the center on your face and blending outwards. Wear under your favorite liquid, cream, or powder foundations, or on your no-makeup-makeup days, wear alone! Plus, it's great at night, too! From IT Cosmetics.