A sustainable staple logo t-shirt, the A/Div Diamond Long Sleeve T-Shirt is built on an organic cotton base, backed by Adventure Division artwork. Made from organic, lightweight cotton jersey, the long sleeve tee features Adventure Division logo artwork printed in soft hand ink at the left chest and center back. Billabong's men's t-shirts are finished with a heat sealed neck label to maintain a comfortable feel throughout. The long sleeve tee is finished with a side seam flag label.