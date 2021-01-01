A.L.C. Augustine Floral Midi-Dress

Floral print midi-dress with flattering elasticized waist and tiered skirt. V-neck Cap sleeves Elasticized waist with drawstring ties Side pockets Pullover style 100% cotton Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 51" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND A born and raised New Yorker, founder Andrea Lieberman kickstarted her fashion career as a celebrity stylist, responsible for some of the most notable A-list red carpet appearances. She launched her line in 2009, based on her experience in making women feel powerful and confident. Her collections repeatedly feature modern tailoring, separates constructed in clean lines and the occasional splash of vibrant colors and patterns. Contemporary Sportswear - Workshop > A.l.c. > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. A.L.C. Color: Cream Light. Size: 10.