A.L.C. Cobin Paperbag Pants

These tapered paperbag pants take on a minimalist design. Paperbag waist Zip fly with hook and self-tie waist Side patch pockets Back patch pockets Cotton/linen/tencel lyocell Machine wash Made in USA of Italian fabric SIZE & FIT Slim relaxed fit Rise, about 13.75" Inseam, about 31" Leg opening, about 12.75" Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND A born and raised New Yorker, founder Andrea Lieberman kickstarted her fashion career as a celebrity stylist, responsible for some of the most notable A-list red carpet appearances. She launched her line in 2009, based on her experience in making women feel powerful and confident. Her collections repeatedly feature modern tailoring, separates constructed in clean lines and the occasional splash of vibrant colors and patterns. Contemporary Sportswear - Workshop > A.l.c. > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. A.L.C. Color: Fern. Size: 10.