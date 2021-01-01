A.L.C. Kora Smocked Puff-Sleeve Dress

A figure-flattering smocked dress with contrasting statement puff sleeves and a flounce hem. Crewneck Long puff-sleeves Back neck buttons Slip-on styling Frill trim Cotton Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 35" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND A born and raised New Yorker, founder Andrea Lieberman kickstarted her fashion career as a celebrity stylist, responsible for some of the most notable A-list red carpet appearances. She launched her line in 2009, based on her experience in making women feel powerful and confident. Her collections repeatedly feature modern tailoring, separates constructed in clean lines and the occasional splash of vibrant colors and patterns. Contemporary Sportswear - Workshop > A.l.c. > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. A.L.C. Color: Desert Beige. Size: 14.