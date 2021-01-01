A.L.C. Larsen Ruched Jersey Mini Dress

Flattering ruching shapes the silhouette of this stretch jersey mini dress. Spread collar Long sleeves Front snap closure Allover front ruching Back ruched skirt Viscose/polyester/elastane Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT Fitted silhouette About 33 from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND A born and raised New Yorker, founder Andrea Lieberman kickstarted her fashion career as a celebrity stylist, responsible for some of the most notable A-list red carpet appearances. She launched her line in 2009, based on her experience in making women feel powerful and confident. Her collections repeatedly feature modern tailoring, separates constructed in clean lines and the occasional splash of vibrant colors and patterns. Contemporary Sportswear - Workshop > A.l.c. > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. A.L.C. Color: Brandy Brown. Size: Medium.