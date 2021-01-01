A.L.C. Oryn Top in Brown 83% viscose 12% wool 4% polyamide 1% elastane. Made in China. Dry clean only. Adjustable ruched front. Ruched sleeves with zip closure at cuffs. Lightweight fabric. Item not sold as a set. ALC-WS320. 5TOPS01074. About the designer: Hollywood stylist-turned-Creative Director, Andrea Lieberman founded A.L.C. in 2009 with the mission to deliver effortlesslyelevated wardrobe essentials that enhances a women's look and conveys an unspoken confidence. Chic, stylish and wearable, A.L.C. is known for their striking prints, versatile dresses and exceptional modern tailoring,