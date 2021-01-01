A.L.C. Shana Bodysuit in Rose 42% viscose 35% poly 21% nylon 2% elastane. Made in China. Hand wash. Gusset snap button closure with thong back. Adjustable shoulder straps. Ponte fabric. Back patch pockets. ALC-WS317. 7SWBS00030. About the designer: Hollywood stylist-turned-Creative Director, Andrea Lieberman founded A.L.C. in 2009 with the mission to deliver effortlesslyelevated wardrobe essentials that enhances a women's look and conveys an unspoken confidence. Chic, stylish and wearable, A.L.C. is known for their striking prints, versatile dresses and exceptional modern tailoring,