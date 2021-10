This silk-blend blouse features blouson sleeves and shirring at the neckline and cuffs. Mock turtleneck Keyhole back button Cuffed long sleeves Pullover style 83% silk/17% polyester Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 24.75" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small. Contemporary Sportswear - Workshop > A.l.c. > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. A.L.C. Color: Black Gold Silver. Size: 4.