Onyx A/M24 Auto/Manual Inflate Life Vest Black/Blue, One Size Fits Most

Onyx A/M-24 Automatic / Manual Black/Blue Inflatable Life Jacket (PFD) automatically inflates upon immersion in water or when the wearer pulls the “Jerk to Inflate” handle. This unisex auto inflate vest is equipped with a back-up oral inflation tube and can be converted to manual only. Relax and enjoy your next trip out on the boat without the bulkiness of a traditional life vest. The one size fits most jacket comes in a stylist blue on black color with adjustable straps to fit most adults 16 years of age and older or over 80lbs. Should the life vest be deployed, you an easily rearm it for your next trip out with the Onyx Rearming kit sold on Walmart.com. U.S. Coast Guard Approved.