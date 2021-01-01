A Man, A Can, A Plan, A Second Helping: 50 Fast Meals to Satisfy Your Healthy Appetite: A Cookbook David Joachim Author

The authors of A Man, A Can, A Plan return with more easy recipes for great, guy-friendly food.When award-winning cookbook author/editor David Joachim introduced the A Man, a Can series in 2002 with A Man, a Can, a Plan, readers and reviewers alike were quick to embrace the winning premise: quick, tasty, healthful meals based on canned and other convenience foods. This cookbook makes meals guys would love, raved the Philadelphia Daily News. A foolproof, not to mention spill-proof, guide to manly success in the kitchen, exclaimed the Sunday Star-Ledger.Now David Joachim is back with 50 new tempting recipes for hungry guys everywhere—hearty, healthy fare such as Chili Empanadas, Noodlicious Ramen Salad, Cheez-It Crusted Chicken, Pesto Salmon Pitas, and more. With step-by-step instructions and full-color photographs, even the most culinarily challenged dudes can whip up dishes that will have diners eager for more.