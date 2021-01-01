A Queen Was Born on August 9 High Heels August 9th Birthday T-Shirt

Were you born in August? Are you a Leo or a Virgo? This design is a great apparel to wear on your Birthday ! Great for everyone born in August 9th who has Leo or Virgo zodiac sign ! Features a Feminine Crown and a Girly High Heels illustration ! Features a funny birthday quote for everyone born in May that says :" This Queen Was Born on August 9th Happy Birthday to me " More Designs and Dates Click on our brand :" A Queen Born In August Designs By Artsy Collection " Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem