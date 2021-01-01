Voted most essential product in our shower, this shampoo and dry shampoo alternative is a gentle way to rinse your scalp, roots, and hair clean without suds or stripping - and we\'ve been told time after time. "best air-dry ever." Sometimes you don't need the whole shampoo and conditioner routine, and sometimes dry shampoo just doesn't leave you feeling clean enough. A Quick Clean is a one-step rinse that gently cleanses your scalp and root area without suds or stripping. It's gentler than shampoo, and leaves you feeling fresher than powdery dry shampoo. It's 99.3% plant and water based with punchy ingredients like organic coconut water, organic avocado oil, aloe leaf juice and calendula flower extract - that all work together to rinse your scalp and hair clean without leaving hair feeling raw, stripped, or overly-cleansed. Shampoo days are still necessary, but adding A Quick Clean to your routine will give you a chance to take a suds-break, and still feel fresh and clean. Perfect for those in-between days. Use it on weekdays, after a workout, on vacation, on any fast-shower day - whenever you need a break from suds and stripping. It might become your new favorite way to wash your hair… Why it's magical: Instead of stripping your hair with suds each wash day, alternating with a gentle cleanser like A Quick Clean will leave your hair and scalp feeling fresh and clean without over-cleansing and will help enhance hair'snatural shape. And bonus, it\'s one step!