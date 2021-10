Fun Fact I Dont Care - A Real Conversation Starter -Get One for yourself and one for a friend who always says I Dont Care Fun Fact I Dont Care - A Real Conversation Starter -Get One for yourself and one for a friend who always says I Dont Care he or she will love it #ForeverSmashsing This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.