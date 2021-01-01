A Recipe for Fried Christian: Going from Spiritual Burnout to Well-Done Lover of God DENNIS C. BAMBINO Author

Burned out? Finished? Done? Has the hurt and heartache you've experienced along the Christian journey left you completely exhausted and at the end of yourself? You may just be a Fried Christian.In A Recipe for Fried Christian author Dennis Bambino shares his story of becoming a fried Christian with gut-wrenching honesty. He characterizes his experience in the form of a recipe, that when followed, results in spiritual burnout.Gleaning from Bambino's journey of going from fried to a well-done lover of God, you will learn the devices the enemy uses to fry a Christian as well as transformational truths that pull you out of burnout and into hope and healing. You'll be impacted and empowered as Bambino recounts his story of how his faithful heavenly Father caught him in a free-fall into darkness and transformed him from a laborer for God into a lover of God.Go from a Laborer for God to a Lover of God!In this resource of hope and healing, you'll discover how to:• Avoid the pitfalls of becoming fried • Live out of relationship, not religion• Surrender the pain of the past• Embrace God's unconditional love No matter how fried you've become, you are forever loved! God will redeem you back to wholeness so you can stand before Him well done.Dennis describes the incredible wholeness he has found in Jesus after enduring deep disappointment and pain.Dr. Michael L. Brown, host, the Line of Fire broadcast A must read for all wounded warriors.Senior Pastor Nicholas Seeberger, Church on the Sound, Stony Brook, L.I. DENNIS C. BAMBINO has walked with the Lord for over 46 years, serving in full-time ministry as a senior pastor, Director of Student Ministries at Christ for the Nations, Long Island, and on the Apostolic Council of Christ Covenant Coalition. Together with Jackie, his wife of 53 years, they have ministered nationally and internationally in over 30 countries. Residing in Houston, Texas, they have three happily married daughters, 12 grandchildren and a Shih-Tzu named Pebbles. They can be contacted at: WWW.DJBAMBINOMINISTRIES.ORG