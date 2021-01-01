Â½ CT. T.W. Diamond Bridal Set, 5 , White

A marquise diamond is the showpiece of the engagement ring in this charming bridal set; you'll love the way the elegant shape seems to elongate your fingers. Eight channel-set baguettes glimmer on each side in a curvy, white gold setting that's accompanied by a simple, adjoining wedding band. Metal: 14K white goldStones: Â½ ct. t.w. marquise and baguette diamondsColor: G-HClarity: I1-I2Setting: Prong and channelCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: ImportedDiamond total weights may vary between .01 and .08 carat.Jewelry photos are enlarged to show detail. Disclaimer: Metal may be rhodium plated to enhance appearance and reduce tarnishing.