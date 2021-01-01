From mrs. meyer's clean day

A2 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with BuiltinMicHandsfree CallAUX LineTF CardHD Sound and Bass for iPhone Ipad Android Smartphone and.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Incredible battery life: 1000mAh high capacity, 10 hour/ 60-song playtime powered by a built-in high capacity li-ion battery and 's industry-leading power MANAGEMENT technology. Various output mode: the Bluetooth speaker supports Bluetooth Connection, 3.5mm aux cable and high capacity TF card. You can enjoy music for multiple connection ways. Experience your music in full-bodied stereo realized through high-performance drivers. Portable and wide range support: small size and lightweight, 2.7*2.7*1.8 inch, 200G; 33 ft Wireless range support. You can enjoy music with this small wireless Bluetooth speaker outdoor. Bluetooth 4.1 technology: compatible with all Bluetooth-enabled devices. Instantly connect to your smartphone or tablet from up to 33 feet away. Sound core reconnects automatically to the last device used. Built-in mic for hands-free calls. What we offer: A2 Bluetooth sp

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com