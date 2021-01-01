Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender, Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Low-Profile Container, Graphite

Program Settings: Five program settings (for Smoothies, Hot Soups, Dips & Spreads, Frozen Desserts, and Self-Cleaning) ensure walk-away convenience and consistent results. The A3500 pairs with the Vitamix Perfect Blend App: Unlock the Ascent Series A3500's full potential with 17 programs and 500+ recipes with the iOS + Android app. Touchscreen Controls give the machine a sleek silhouette and are easily wiped clean.Electrical Ratings - 120 V, 50-60 Hz, 12 Amps. Cord: 4 feet. HP: 2.2-peak You're in Control: Variable Speed Control and Pulse feature let you manually fine-tune the texture of any recipe Built-In Wireless Connectivity: The motor base is able to read the container size you’ve chosen and automatically adjust program settings and maximum blending times accordingly. Add a range of compatible container sizes, building a customized blending system designed to fit your needs. Programmable Timer: A built-in timer helps avoid over- or under-processing your custom recipes. Set the timer to the length of your blend, and it will turn the machine off automatically. What's in the Box: motor base, low-profile 64 oz. container, low-profile classic tamper, Simply Blending Cookbook, Weight: 14.92 Pounds, Manufacturer: Vitamix