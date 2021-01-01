Corral Boots A4045

The Corral A4045 leather boot creates a timeless style suitable for any occasion. Pull-on style western boot upper crafted of leather and synthetic material with multicolor stitched embroidery along the bootshaft. Durable construction with easy pull-loops, soft leather lining, and cushioned leather insole. Square toe, and stacked outsole with subtle distressing for a worn-in look. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1 2 in Weight: 1 lb 9 oz Shaft: 12 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 8, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.