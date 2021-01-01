Avenger Work Boots A7130

The Avenger Framer 6 Leather Composite Toe 400g Insulated - 7130 boots have the ideal combination of tough protection, underfoot support, and long-lasting durability to keep you going strong every work day. Style number: 7130 (Brown). Composite safety toe meets or exceeds ASTM 2413-18 I/75 C/75, EH safety standards. Waterproof full grain leather upper. Waterproof membrane keeps out the wet elements for a drier, more comfortable foot environment. Traditional lace-up system with metal hardware and fabric laces for a secure fit. Breathable textile lining for a comfortable fit. Removable dual-density insole with added cushioning for extra support and comfort. LENZI puncture-resistant plate guards against sharp objects. Direct-attach dual-density PU outsole is oil and slip resistant and is Mark II Slip Rating of .43. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb 10 oz Shaft: 6 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.