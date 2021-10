Closeout . When extreme cold hits, youand#39;ll be ready with these Carhartt Back 40 finger mittens, insulated in toasty warm 100 g Thinsulateand#174; with durable synthetic leather along the palms and knuckles. Inside, youand#39;ll find the cozy warmth of brushed polyester with separate-finger construction for dexterity. Available Colors: BLACK. Sizes: L.