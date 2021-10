This 'Sober Gangster' apparel is perfect for someone in recovery who is clean and sober, whether celebrating a 12 Step anniversary, a birthday or any gift giving occasion. Celebrate sobriety and carry the message, whether you're a member of Alcoholics Anonymous, Al-Anon, NA, CoDA, SLA or another of the many 12 Step Groups. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem