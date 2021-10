Wear-with-anything skinny jeans feature chic ankle-length hems and dark-wash stretch denim that creates a svelte silhouette. The Ab-solution design flatters with power-mesh panels to mold and hold, plus a waistband with interior control and booty-lift construction. 28" inseam; 11 1/2" leg opening; 11 1/4" front rise Zip fly with button closure Five-pocket style 65% cotton, 33% polyester, 2% spandex Machine wash, tumble dry Imported