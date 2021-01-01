The Ab Spirit Millionaire Eau De Toilet Spray is every gentleman's personal choice. From the house of Lomani, the fragrance is deliciously woody and spicy . The top notes begin with Bergamot, Green Apple, Cardamom and Mandarin Orange that will instantly surge energy levels. Nutmeg, Coriander, Cumin and Jasmine begin in the middle notes for a fragrance that is unmistakably elegant. The woody aroma of White Musk, Cedar combine with the sweetness of Amber and Vanilla to form heady base notes to give you a bouquet of fragrance that is familiar yet distinct. Recommended for casual wear. Main accords: vanilla, fresh spicy, powdery, fruity, citrus. Fragrance Note: Citrus. Product Features: Travel Size. Design house: Lomani. Scent name: Ab Spirit Millionaire. Gender: Mens. Category: Perfume. Type: Fragrance. SubType: EDT Spray. Size: 6.6 oz. Style: ASMMTS66. Barcode: 3610400035679. In Designer Resuable Box. Ab Spirit Millionaire by Lomani EDT Spray 6.6 oz (200 ml) (m). This item is only valid for shipment in the Contiguous United States.