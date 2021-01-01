DEMOCRACY AB Tech Luxe Touch Skinny Ankle Jeans, Size 18W in Lb Light B at Nordstrom Rack

AB Tech sculpting skinny jeans designed to "mold and hold" feature luxe stretch denim and an interior tummy panel for all-day comfort and effortlessly flattering style. Fit: this style fits true to size- Elasticized comfort waistband- Zip fly with button closure- 6-pocket style- Skinny leg- Faded and whiskered- Stretch denim construction- Interior mesh tummy panel- Ankle crop- Approx. 10" rise, 26" inseam (size 16W)- ImportedThis item cannot be shipped to Canada. Model's stats for sizing:- Height: 5'9"- Bust: 36"- Waist: 34"- Hips: 45.5"Model is wearing size 16W. Machine wash cold 60% cotton, 21% rayon, 17% polyester, 2% spandex