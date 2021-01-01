Gold-tone stainless steel case and bracelet. Fixed gold-tone bezel with crystal set. White dial with gold-tone hands and index-Roman numeral hour markers. Roman numeral marker appear at the 12 o'clock position. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 36 mm. Band width: 16 mm. Fold over clasp with a safety release. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Abbey Series. Dress watch style. Michael Kors Abbey Quartz Crystal White Dial Ladies Watch MK4615.