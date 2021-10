With a button fly and stylish fraying at the knee, the Liverpool Abby High-Rise Ankle Skinny Exposed Button Jeans in Elmdale is sure to be your new favorite pair of jeans. Skinny fit jeans with high-rise ankles. Belt loop waistband. Traditional five pocket design. Frayed ankle cuffs. 55% BCI cotton, 22% repreve, 21% eco vera rayon, 2% elastane. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported.