Liverpool Abby Sustainable Ankle Jeans with Exposed Button in Barnes

The Liverpool Abby Ankle Exposed Button Jeans in Barnes will refresh your casual style with a higher rise, skinny leg, and ankle length. Denim jeans are featured on a cotton-blend fabrication with superb stretch. Barnes wash boasts a medium blue rinse with artistic whiskers, hand sanding, and contrast topstitching. Classic five-pocket styling. Belt loop waistband rocks brand logo patch at back. Exposed front button placket. 70% BCI cotton, 28% polyester, 2% elastane. Machine wash cold and tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Inseam: 28 in Product measurements were taken using size 2, inseam 28. Please note that measurements may vary by size.