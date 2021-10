Retro style graphic tshirt from scottish city Aberdeen, Scotland. British flag souvenir and British citizenship gift ideas for tourists, birthday or anyone that lives, grew up or was born in Aberdeen UK I Love Aberdeen T-shirt. Vintage United Kingdom Flag shirt for people from Aberdeen. Hometown pride for dad, mom, grandfather, grandmother, mother's day, father's day. British grown british roots Great Britain Flag Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem