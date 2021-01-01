Abolish the monarchy #abolishthemonarchy for Meghan T-Shirt

If you watched the interview then you may feel that it is time to get rid of the monarchy. It's 2021- do you think it is time remove the title of queen and king and get back to the basics. This tee is perfect for anyone looking for change in Britain. Is it rotten to the core? That's what people are saying. Is it the end of the royals? who knows. Show your support with this design. It's time to stay calm and support Harry. Show your support for the good of England and Britain. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem