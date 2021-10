What it is: A rejuvenating cream specifically formulated to reveal skin's brightness. What it does: White rose extract is paired with Pro-Xylane for the first time, creating a subtle, pearly texture that's elegantly rich yet fresh. Your skin is left with exceptional results-seeming hydrated and rejuvenated as though illuminated. It appears to glow with an aura of light. How to use: Apply a light layer over your face and neck following your eye