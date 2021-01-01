Lancome Absolue Rich Cream

Absolue Rich Cream - Lancme Absolue Rich Cream is a rich, silky face moisturizer that visibly smooths, firms, and nourishes skin with up to 24-hour hydration. This indulgent face cream infuses skin with moisture for instantly softer and visibly smoother skin. Formulated with Grand Rose Extracts, Absolue rich cream accelerates skin surface cell turnover for improved exfoliation, revealing firmer and more even-looking skin.Benefits*:Provides nourishing hydration that lasts all daySkin instantly looks smoother, feels softerSkin looks firmer & more toned**Fine lines & wrinkles are less visible*Based on expert grading assessments - immediate and 4-week results**Up to 4 hours after application, based on instrumental assessmentTexture:A thick, silky, hydrating cream texture. As it is applied, it becomes a thin lotion that absorbs into the skin, and then transforms into a thick,, hydrating layer that leaves skin feeling nourished with moisture.Skin Type:Tested on all skin types, ideal for extra dry skinSkin Concerns:Dull Skin, Dry Skin, Uneven Skin Tone, Loss of FirmnessKey Ingredients*:Pro-Xylane (Hydroxypropyl Tetrahydropyrantriol) - Derived from sugar, it is known to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and increase skin firmness and tone.Grand Rose Extract (Rose Extract, Oil & Concentrate) - Absolue's signature ingredient, hand harvested in France; an advanced extraction technology is used to capture the revitalizing rose extract, which blooms almost continuously throughout the year.Shea Butter - Known for its moisturizing and antioxidant effects due to its high composition of fatty acids and Vitamin E.LHA (Capryloyl Salicylic Acid) - A derivative of salicylic acid known for its natural exfoliant action.Coconut Oil - Renowned for providing skin with moisturizing properties.Free Of: Mineral oils, Sulfates and Silicone* Product Benefits are based on product formula testing, not on the individual ingredients.Clinical Results*:92.5% agree skin feels softer92.5% agree skin feels nourished*Based on expert grading assessments after 4 weeks of use - Absolue Rich Cream