UMA Absolute Anti Aging Eye Oil in Beauty: NA.

Preserve a youthful and effervescent gaze with UMA's Absolute Anti Aging Eye Oil. This time-honored Ayurvedic formula harnesses the power of Eastern medicine to revive, refresh, and deeply moisturize the delicate skin around the eyes. Frankincense and Sandalwood essential oils turn back the clock on maturing skin while Rose essential oil richly hydrates. The luxurious formulation absorbs quickly to dramatically reduce signs of aging and environmental stress, resulting in skin that appears brighter, softer, and more supple.. Geranium essential oil stimulates, while Eucalyptus oil invigorates the under eye area to eliminate puffiness and other signs of fatigue. Suitable for all skin types. 100% organic and free from synthetic fragrances, emulsifiers, preservatives, parabens, GMOs, and mineral oils. 0.5 fl oz. Every morning and evening, dab and gently press in 2-3 drops of the oil using the ring finger on the upper and lower lids. Use with the Absolute Anti Aging Face Oil for a complete anti-aging routine. UMAR-WU14. UAAEO2. Handcrafted in the Ayurvedic tradition, UMA Oils' organic remedies are unparalleled in their purity and therapeutic benefits. Each formula is grown, blended and bottled in small batches at the label's lush Indian estate. Use these traditional treatments to transform your skin and overall wellbeing. UMA's stunning, home-grown treatment oils are virtually unparalleled in their purity and efficacy. Harnessing the skin, and sensory benefits of some of the world's most powerfully healing plant extracts, each exquisite ayurvedic and aromatherapeutic elixir is 100% natural and organic - grown, distilled, formulated and bottled in small batches at a lush family estate in India - to exhibit a remarkable, skin-strengthening and spirit-lifting impact.