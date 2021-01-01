Abstract Art Woman Face Line Drawing Oneline Pinup Girl Tote Bag

This cool One Line Drawing Themed design features a Sketch of a Woman in Modern Pinup Style! It's an Outline Illustration in Minimalist Style and Continuous Line Design. It's a cool Aesthetic Motif for Art Teachers and Students to wear it at School! Your passion is Minimalism Lineart? Then this Minimal Hand Drawn Singleline Art of a cute Girl and Women is perfect for you and for everyone who love Abstract Art! It features a beautiful Woman's Face and is Modern and Classy at the same time. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.