Abuela Of The Baller Birthday Boy Basketball Themed Party Tote Bag

Abuela Of The Baller Birthday Boy design. The slam dunk basketball party must-have. This design uniquely celebrates your baller's birthday, featuring a basketball graphic and a range of matching variations for the entire family. Celebrate a sports loving, basketball playing, special bday boy with this themed outfit. For the entire bball crew or squad. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.