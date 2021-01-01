Silver-tone stainless steel case with a black silicone strap. Fixed black stainless steel bezel. Blue dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Round case shape, case size: 44 mm. Band width: 21 mm. Buckle clasp. Water resistant at 2000 meters / 6600 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Abyss 2000m Diver Watch Series. Fashion watch style. Seapro Abyss 2000M Diver Watch Quartz Blue Dial Mens Watch SP0741.