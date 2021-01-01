AC Adapter for Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 1 2 3 4 5 Wireless Portable Speaker System Charger Power Supply Cord Plug Cable with US Power Cable

products are CE / FCC / RoHS certified, tested by the manufacturer to match and / or exceed the OEM specifications Warranty: 30 Days Free Exchange /36 Months Warranty; This adapters was made with the highest quality materials.V-0 grade flame retardant, OVP, OCP, SCP Protection (OVP: Over Voltage output Protection. OCP: Over Current output Protection. SCP: Short Circuit output Protection)100% compatibility with the original, more safety than other adapter Compatibility: For Harman Kardon ONYX Studio 1 2 3 4 5 Wireless Portable Speaker System Please make sure the DC output and plug size are accordant before you buy!