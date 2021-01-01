You won’t find yourself stuck without camera charge when you have the Spypoint® AC/DC 12V Adapter. This power adapter has a 12 volt 7.0Ah rechargeable battery and can be conveniently plugged into nearby electrical outlets. The adapter also comes with an AC charger with a water-resistant ABS plastic case, a 12 foot power cable and a carrying strap. FEATURES: 12 volt 7.0Ah rechargeable battery AC charger with water-resistant ABS plastic case 12 foot power cable Carrying strap included Model: KIT-12V SpyPoint