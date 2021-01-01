From keller heartt

AC Pro 34 Amp 2Port USB Wall or Travel Charger Flat Foldable Plug for iPhone 11 11 Pro 11 Pro Max Xs Xs Max XR X 8 Airpods iPad Samsung Galaxy.

$17.69
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

RELIABLE CHARGE: The 3.4A USB wall charger has a dedicated 2.4A port to rapidly charge your phone or tablet twice as fast CHARGE MULTIPLE DEVICES: Dual USB ports allow you to charge up to 2 devices at once so that you never have to wait to power up TRAVEL SIZE: Ultra slim design and foldable prongs allows it to easily fit in your bag or suitcase when traveling or commuting MULTI-PORT OUTLET: Convert a single AC outlet into 2 USB ports for convenient charging at home, the office or anywhere you need a charge UNIVERSAL USB PORTS: Charge your phone or tablet with any of the USB ports

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com