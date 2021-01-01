L'Academie The Kiyama Maxi Dress in Tan. - size L (also in M, S, XL) L'Academie The Kiyama Maxi Dress in Tan. - size L (also in M, S, XL) Self: 85% tencel 15% linenLining: 100% cotton. Hand wash cold. Partially lined. Pull-on styling. Adjustable shoulder strap. Side seam pocket. Imported. LCDE-WD427. LAD423 S20. L'Academie has mastered the art of elegant, sophisticated dressing with chic and polished pieces complete with stylish details. These contemporary pieces are effortlessly easy to style with your favorite denim or classic heels.