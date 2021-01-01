cleen beauty Acai Face Scrub, 6 fl oz

The cleen beauty Acai Face Scrub is formulated with a balance of powerful and antioxidant-rich ingredients to help scrub away impurities and leave clean skin behind. The scrub is infused with acai powder and oil to gently remove dead skin and toxins giving dull, flaky skin a transformative glow. The light pink acai face scrub is also formulated with vitamin and antioxidant-rich brazil nut and avocado oils to ensure your skin is moisturized as it is being scrubbed and cleaned. After use, the skin feels smoother and looks brighter with a more even complexion. The scrub cleanser is dermatologist tested, cruelty-free, and vegan. Cleen beauty supports a confident, clean lifestyle for all.