Train in full comfort and confidence wearing the New Balance Accelerate Tank. Athletic fit. Scoop neckline. Racerback. NB Dry fabric pushes perspiration away from the body and towards the surface for rapid evaporation. Reflective accents. Round hemline. 100% polyester. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Length: 27 in Chest Measurement: 33 in Sleeve Length: 1 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.