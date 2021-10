*Prepare for your busy week with this sporty-chic and comfortable work shoe *Breathable synthetic mesh upper with toe and heel guards *Lace-up closure *EVA cushioned CSD-Edge footbed *CSD-Edge EVA midsole for added comfort and stability *No exposed metal and 100% metal free *CSD-Edge rubber outsole *Advanced ESD system with ratings 1-10 Ohms *Carbon nanofiber composite safety toe is ASTM 2413-11 I/75 C/75 rated