Goody Ace Dressing Comb - 7.5" - 1ct

Stay looking sharp with the Goody ACE 7.5"" Dressing Comb Black. Made for durability, this plastic hair comb is the perfect tool for everyday use. Featuring fine teeth, hair can be styled and groomed with precision. Great for thin to medium hair, it's easy to have a good hair day, everyday. Perfect size for keeping in your back pocket. Goody is the World's most recognized manufacturer of hair styling tools and accessories and has been making hair look fabulous for over 100 years. Goody provides consumers with products inspired by the latest designer trends so they can enjoy style with value and create any look with ease. Gender: unisex.