Ace of Hearts Playing Card Poker Tank Top

A great design for any enthusiast to display this design around town, on vacation, at work or around the house. Love playing poker with friends and family? Then you will love this design for playing Texas Holdem, Omaha poker, Pai-gow, and seven-card stud. Makes for a great birthday gift or holiday present for any any family member, friend or coworker that would appreciate the humor or nature of the design. Great design to wear when playing Chinese poker and 2-7 triple draw. Nice roadtrip tee to Las Vegas. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem