Lovely for layering or wearing alone, this sleeveless terry crop top comes paired with a matching high-waist pleated miniskirt for a done-in-one look. Top has V-neck; spread collar; sleeveless; elastic waist Skirt has elastic waist; side-seam pockets Skirt is partially lined 56% cotton, 40% polyester, 4% elastane Dry clean or machine wash, tumble dry Imported Women's Clothing