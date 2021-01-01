Saint Laurent Acetate Mask Sunglasses in Brown Acetate frame. Made in Italy. Gradient lens measures approx 99mm. Bridge measures approx 1mm. Arm measures approx 145mm. 100% UV protectionlens. Includes cleaning cloth and soft leather case. SLAU-WA125. SL 364 ACE 002. About the designer: SAINT LAURENT has been influencing and revolutionizing the fashion industry since the debut of its iconic ‘Rive Gauche’ collection in 1966 - the couture house was the first to create a ready-to-wear capsule. The sleek, precisely tailored staples, like the signature biker jackets, transcend seasons and trends. Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello continues to honor the label’s illustrious reputation by reintroducing cult styles, including the ‘Lou’ handbag and ‘Tribute’ sandals.