Adventure beckons with this packable jacket made of lightweight woven fabric that's water-repellent and wind-resistant and is ideal for warmer weather. A bungee at the back of the hood lets you adjust the hood, and when you need to layer down, the jacket can be packed into itself for easy carrying. 24" length (size Medium) Front zip closure Drawcord-toggle hood Elastic cuffs Front zip pockets Drawcord-toggle hem 100% recycled nylon Machine wash,