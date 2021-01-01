Nike ACG "Crater Lake" Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

LANDMARK VIEWS. OPTIMAL COMFORT. Loose and roomy, the Nike ACG "Crater Lake" T-Shirt wears like a souvenir from your favorite gift shop. It reps the clear beauty of Oregon's Crater Lake with a colorful graphic. Northwest Tested This product was designed and tested in Oregon, USA. The state's vast wilderness and climate has served as inspiration for our designs. To create this top, our team went to a couple of the stateâs favorite natural attractions. The rock climbing playground Smith Rock and the pristine waters of Crater Lake helped us connect with the environment and learn how it can inform our gear and how we use it. Straight From the Gift Shop Inspired by the type of attire you'd find at a local gift shop, this tee features graphics at the front and back detailing Oregon's Crater Lake. The artwork showcases the natural wonder of the park, detailing the deep blue water and majestic environment. The screen print was created using non-PVC ink. Loose Fit, Soft Feel Cotton material delivers a soft feel. The tee's loose fit gives you a roomy sensation. Product Details 100% cotton Machine wash Imported Style: DA4877; Color: Khaki/White; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult